Are the Patriots & J.C. Jackson Heading Towards a Divorce?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth react to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network’s report saying that the Patriots intend to let J.C. Jackson hit the free agent market. The Patriots will not franchisee tag him and the $17.5 million cap hit to retain Jackson is clearly a major reason. Lazar and Barth react on the latest episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast.

