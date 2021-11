Mike Molyneaux & Marv Ezhan recap the Patriots 27-24 victory over the Chargers in Week 8. New England improved to 4-4 after the road win and play the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Can the Patriots sneak into the playoffs?

