The Patriots started off the season off at 2-4. But since a bumpy beginning, they’ve straightened things out and suddenly, New England is at the top of the AFC East.

It’s been a topic of conversation through almost every sports media outlet. Are the Patriots a legit team in the AFC? Are they Super Bowl contenders? Or does the fact that they have a rookie quarterback slow things down for them?

Well, the thing about Mac Jones is that he doesn’t really play like a rookie. He seems like he’s a 10 year vet with the way he goes about things. But of course, he still makes some rookie mistakes, like that deep ball to Jonnu Smith last Thursday that turned into an interception.

Are the Patriots the most dangerous team in the AFC?

