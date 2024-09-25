Are the Patriots This Bad?

The Patriots lost to the Jets in embarrassing fashion on Thursday night Football. On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss how strong the start to Jayden Daniels’ career has been, how good the Bills look, and how bad Mac Jones looks.

Drake Maye made his NFL debut against the Jets on Thursday, and Greg gives his take on how Maye looked, and whether or not he thinks Maye should be playing at all just yet. All that, and much more!

