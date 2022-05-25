Are there any adjustments left? Exploring the Boston-Miami Heat East finals

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat appear to be trading haymakers in their Eastern Conference finals series as each team adjusts to how the other played in the game prior, and bodies are turning up with the sort of damage one might expect in a match between two heavyweights, both teams looking at playing Game 5 without key players being available.

After a 102-82 blowout of the Heat at TD Garden on Monday, the series shifts back to Florida — have the Celtics found the right way to play in order to put the Heat in their proverbial rearview mirror? Or can we expect Miami to unlock another gear despite all their dings and bruises? Are there any adjustments left for either team beyond simply playing better?

This episode, we are joined by Kyle Russell of the Off The Glass podcast “Heaters Gonna Heat” to get as unbiased a view as we could for what we ought to expect from both teams in Game 5 and beyond.

Join your usual hosts Justin Quinn, Alex Goldberg, and Cameron Tabatabaie as we dive deep into Game 5 futures ahead of Wednesday’s big game.

Celtics Lab NBA Basketball Podcast & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!