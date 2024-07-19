Are we good with the Bruins goalie situation?

Host Joe Haggerty and the New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinovsky discuss the Bruins goalie situation, Marc McLaughlin signing a deal, and whether the B’s should consider trading Mason Lohrei.
The podcast scrutinizes Mark McLaughlin’s role as a depth player and the uncertainties surrounding his future with the team amidst roster dynamics. The discussion extends to Jeremy Swayman’s contract negotiations, exploring the complexities of deal-making for young talents like him. Additionally, the podcast sparks debates on the Ottawa Senators’ defensive performance and the impact of solid goaltending on team success. Join the conversation for insights on player development, team strategies, and the evolving landscape of professional hockey.
0:00 – Intro
3:00 – Bruins’ fourth line identity
5:09 – Importance of offense from fourth line
7:52 – Potential offensive upside
10:37 – Comparing contract options
13:20 – Concerns about premature high salary
15:00 – Long-term money strategy
20:59 – Concerns about goalie aging
23:13 – Importance of goalie blend
25:27 – Expectations for Ottawa Senators
28:28 – Blind allegiance to stats
30:06 – Importance of goaltending
37:30 – Dress code controversy
39:36 – Destination wedding benefits
41:15 – Player selection concerns
44:24 – Favorite player to watch
48:48 – Mason Lohrei trade rumors
