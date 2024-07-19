Are we good with the Bruins goalie situation?

Host Joe Haggerty and the New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinovsky discuss the Bruins goalie situation, Marc McLaughlin signing a deal, and whether the B’s should consider trading Mason Lohrei.

The podcast scrutinizes Mark McLaughlin’s role as a depth player and the uncertainties surrounding his future with the team amidst roster dynamics. The discussion extends to Jeremy Swayman’s contract negotiations, exploring the complexities of deal-making for young talents like him. Additionally, the podcast sparks debates on the Ottawa Senators’ defensive performance and the impact of solid goaltending on team success. Join the conversation for insights on player development, team strategies, and the evolving landscape of professional hockey.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – Bruins’ fourth line identity

5:09 – Importance of offense from fourth line

7:52 – Potential offensive upside

10:37 – Comparing contract options

13:20 – Concerns about premature high salary

15:00 – Long-term money strategy

20:59 – Concerns about goalie aging

23:13 – Importance of goalie blend

25:27 – Expectations for Ottawa Senators

28:28 – Blind allegiance to stats

30:06 – Importance of goaltending

37:30 – Dress code controversy

39:36 – Destination wedding benefits

41:15 – Player selection concerns

44:24 – Favorite player to watch

48:48 – Mason Lohrei trade rumors

