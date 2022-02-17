Subscribe
Are You Worried About Celtics Loss vs Pistons?

The Celtics lost to the Pistons, the worst team in the NBA, to snap their 9 game win streak. Is there a reason to worry entering the break?
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

The Celtics lost their win streak at nine games vs the worst team in the NBA, the Pistons, at home, 112-111, before the all-star break. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum missed consecutive game-winning shot attempts. Boston turned the ball over 15 times and allowed 18 offensive rebounds. Was this a case of the Celtics missing Marcus Smart and Robert Williams while looking ahead to the break, or did a bad loss to Detroit reveal some still concerning tendencies about the team?

Bobby Manning says it’s a little of both on the Garden Report.

