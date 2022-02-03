Subscribe
Bedard: Bill O’Brien is the ‘Overwhelming Favorite’ For Patriots OC Job

Amit BhattacharjeeBy 1 Min Read

Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal said Wednesday that Bill O’Brien is the “leader in the clubhouse, the overwhelming favorite” to become the Patriots Offensive Coordinator.Bedard and his co-host Nick Cattles discuss the departure of Josh McDaniels and potential options for a new OC.

On Thursday NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said the Patriots and Bill O’Brien have ‘mutual interest’ in an OC role.

Ian told WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” show Thursday that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be interested in a return to the Patriots organization.

“I think there’s interest from them and I think there’s interest from him and a lot of times when that’s the case, these things end up working out,” Rapoport said.

