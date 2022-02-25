Bedard: I Don’t Think Patriots Will Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discussed the ongoing contract situation with Patriots Cornerback J.C. Jackson. Bedard gave his prediction for J.C. saying that Bill Belichick, the Head Coach and General Manager of the Patriots will not franchise tag Jackson.

February 22nd was the first day NFL clubs were allowed to place a franchise tag on its players. The tag for the CB position is estimated to pay a guaranteed 1-year salary of about $17 million in the 2022-23 season.

