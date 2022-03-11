Bedard: I Hate the J.C. Jackson Decision by Bill Belichick

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to Bill Belichick’s choice to not use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson. The pro bowl cornerback will now hit the unrestricted free agency and New England could lose him for nothing. Bedard shares his thoughts on the decision to let Jackson walk.

