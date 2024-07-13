Bedard: Judon WILL NOT PLAY Under Current Contract

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, who has been a critical leader of the team for the last few years and arguably their best player, is allegedly unhappy with his contract situation, per Greg Bedard.

According to Bedard and sources he has spoken to close to the situation, Matthew Judon will not play for the Patriots under the current terms of his deal.

“From the people that I’ve talked to, he is not going to play under his current contract situation, at least for the Patriots. I can’t talk about any place else…I don’t know exactly what’s been communicated to the team, but that’s my understanding.”

Judon, known for his red sleeves he wears on the football field, was acquired in free agency from the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. He immediately became one of the team’s best defenders, recording 12.5 sacks as the Patriots reached the playoffs for the only time since Tom Brady’s departure. He had the best year of his career in 2022, recording 15.5 sacks and 60 total tackles.

In 2023, Judon suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth game of the season which kept him out the rest of the year.

Judon is poised to make $7.5 million in 2024, according to Spotrac. If he truly is unhappy with his deal, the Patriots have a few options for how they can move forward.

“Do you want to extend him? Do you want to give him a short-term raise? Would you rather trade him to a contender or somebody who wants to pay him? All of those options are currently on the table for the Patriots,” said Bedard.

