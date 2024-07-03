Bedard: Mike Onwenu Has MOST to Prove on Patriots

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss Greg’s list of Patriots players with the most pressure to perform this season. At the top of his list is Mike Onwenu, the offensive lineman who signed a three-year, $57 million extension this offseason.

The Patriots’ offensive line will face some serious questions, as 2022 first-round selection Cole Strange is expected to remain injured through the start of the season. It is unclear if Onwenu will play right guard or right tackle, but due to the magnitude of his contract, Bedard says that the overall performance of the offensive line will depend heavily on him.

Onwenu was drafted in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, making him another example of a Patriots player who has greatly overachieved based on their initial expectations. He now has the second-highest annual salary on the roster, second to only Christian Barmore, who Bedard also mentions on his list.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/LqqMVo4FwOk?si=nRFcprmJFQs9o4No

