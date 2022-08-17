Bedard: Practice gets ugly as another fight breaks out Between Patriots & Panthers

FOXBORO, MA — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal discusses his main takeaways from the Patriots and Panthers second day of joint practice.

Panthers Safety Kenny Robinson was seen taunting Patriots Wide Receiver Kristian Wilkerson who appeared to suffer a serious injury. Patriots Captain and Special Teams ace Matthew Slater said Wilkerson is being evaluated off site.

Christian McCaffrey rocked by a Patriot. Leads to a fight. pic.twitter.com/JtHC9x3Cgc — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) August 17, 2022

Check Greg’s coverage over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Trending David Ortiz Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Patriots CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!