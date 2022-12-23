Bedard Previews Patriots vs Bengals

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:22 Is Mac limping and what that could mean?

2:20 Belichick asked if Mac Jones will start in the final 3 games

7:45 Could Mac be benched at some point?

14:37 Matthew Judon only Patriot going to Pro Bowl

17:30 Playoff situation

21:15 Joe Burrow and Mac Jones comparison

39:58 Bengals Defense Preview

41:40 Game Pick: Bengals -3, 41.5 O/U

