Bedard Recaps Patriots Failed Comeback vs Bengals

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Patriots 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The Patriots had the ball on the Bengals 5 yard line with just over a minute left in the game when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled and ultimately put New England’s comeback hopes to bed. New England has fallen to 7-8 and their playoffs chances have diminished.

