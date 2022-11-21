Subscribe
Bedard Recaps Patriots Walk-off Win vs Jets

FOXBORO, MA — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Patriots 10-3 win over the Jets in Week 11. Rookie Marcus Jones was the hero along with the New England defense. Jones had a 84-yard punt return to seal the Patriots’ victory with one minute remaining. Patriots defensive star Matthew Judon has now set a new career-high in sacks with 13.5 on the season which leads the NFL. New England has now have won 14-straight games over New York.

