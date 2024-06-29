Close Menu
Bedard: I Think Ja’Lynn Polk Will Be REALLY GOOD

Greg Bedard thinks the LSU rookie could be the best Patriots rookie receiver in years
On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Bedard and Nick Cattles discussed the status of the Patriots’ wide receiver room. They went over each of the projected starters, and debated whether they would be better or worse than last year.

They went with Pop Douglas, Juju Smith-Schuster/KJ Osborn, and Ja’Lynn Polk as the WR 1, 2, and 3, respectively. From what Bedard has seen at minicamp, he has high hopes for Douglas and Polk.

Polk, the rookie receiver out of LSU, was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In his final season as a husky, he hauled in 69 receptions for 1159 yards and nine touchdowns.

 

 

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports broadcasting. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

