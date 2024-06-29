Bedard: I Think Ja’Lynn Polk Will Be REALLY GOOD

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Bedard and Nick Cattles discussed the status of the Patriots’ wide receiver room. They went over each of the projected starters, and debated whether they would be better or worse than last year.

They went with Pop Douglas, Juju Smith-Schuster/KJ Osborn, and Ja’Lynn Polk as the WR 1, 2, and 3, respectively. From what Bedard has seen at minicamp, he has high hopes for Douglas and Polk.

Polk, the rookie receiver out of LSU, was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In his final season as a husky, he hauled in 69 receptions for 1159 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !