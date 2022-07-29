Bedard’s Observations from Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, MA — Day three of Patriots training camp in in the books. Greg Bedard had the Patriots offense 3 for 10 with 3 sacks and 1 INT allowed in the final red zone period today. Both Brian Hoyer and Devin McCourty were both absent (Joshua Bledsoe filled in for McCourty who was likely out for veteran rest).

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal took in all the sights and sounds of day 3 of Patriots camp and gives you his main observations.

Bedard: Observations from Day 3 of Patriots training camp 07.28.22 – Uneven day for both sides https://t.co/MNtQuCOFzf — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 29, 2022

I had the Patriots offense 3 for 10 with 3 sacks, one INT (Bethel with pads on in front of Thornton from Zappe) in final red zone period today. Others may have a slightly different opinion. Jones to Henry TD the highlight. No Hoyer. Bledsoe in for McCourty (vet rest apparently). Trending Report: Celtics Offer Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 29, 2022

