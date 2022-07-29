Subscribe
Bedard’s Observations from Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

Amit BhattacharjeeBy 1 Min Read

FOXBORO, MA — Day three of Patriots training camp in in the books. Greg Bedard had the Patriots offense 3 for 10 with 3 sacks and 1 INT allowed in the final red zone period today. Both Brian Hoyer and Devin McCourty were both absent (Joshua Bledsoe filled in for McCourty who was likely out for veteran rest).

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal took in all the sights and sounds of day 3 of Patriots camp and gives you his main observations.

