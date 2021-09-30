Belichick Denies Wickersham Rumors, James White Out For Season & N’Keal Returns

FOXBORO — Evan Lazar discusses the latest news from today as the Patriots now prepare for Tom Brady return to Foxboro as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill Belichick spoke to reporters and was asked how tough Tom Brady is to defend. Bill responded saying: Do I consider him a tough QB to defend? Is that the question? Yeah, he’s as tough as any quarterback that is or ever has been. Enough said… It doesn’t get any tougher than him.”

In injury news Patriots RB James White (hip) will miss the rest of the season. RT Trent Brown (calf) was limited at Wednesday’s practice while WR N’Keal Harry practiced for 1st time since being placed on injured reserve.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Patriots Newsfeed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com for Audio Updates on the Patriots.

Follow Patriots CLNS and Evan Lazar on Twitter! @PatriotsCLNS & @ezlazar

Visit https://www.legends.com/ today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel from shorts, tees, hoodies and more, and save 20% when you use our code, PATS20. Offer ends October 10th.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!