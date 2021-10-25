Ben Simmons + Sixers & The 2021-22 NBA Preview

Gary Tanguay joins Bob & Jeff as the three previews of the 2021-22 NBA season, including an update on the Ben Simmons situation in Philly.

Also, our favorites to win it all, underdog teams, and much more

1:00: The NBA turns 75, does Bob Ryan still love the game?

6:17: Is the next NBA champion open for multiple teams or are the Lakers still the favorite?

11:09: Ben Simmons returns to the Philadelphia 76ers

14:29: Has anyone discussed Ben Simmons’ mental health?

17:50: Is Kyrie Irving being selfish or is he in the right to not get vaccinated?

25:52: What next in the NBA’s super-team era?

31:17: Is the NBA much less predictable?