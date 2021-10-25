Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Ben Simmons + Sixers & The 2021-22 NBA Preview

Gary Tanguay joins Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman to preview the 2021-22 NBA season
Josue PavonBy 1 Min Read
Ben Simmons at Philadelphia 76ers' team practice

Gary Tanguay joins Bob & Jeff as the three previews of the 2021-22 NBA season, including an update on the Ben Simmons situation in Philly.

Also, our favorites to win it all, underdog teams, and much more

1:00:  The NBA turns 75, does Bob Ryan still love the game?
6:17:  Is the next NBA champion open for multiple teams or are the Lakers still the favorite?
11:09: Ben Simmons returns to the Philadelphia 76ers
14:29: Has anyone discussed Ben Simmons’ mental health?
17:50: Is Kyrie Irving being selfish or is he in the right to not get vaccinated?
25:52: What next in the NBA’s super-team era?
31:17: Is the NBA much less predictable?

Celtics Reporter

