Bengals Announce Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis As Class of 2022 Ring Of Honor Inductees

CINCINNATI — Class and grace.

Those are two words that define the two Class of 2022 inductees to the Bengals Ring of Honor announced Wednesday by the team, as chosen by season ticket holders.

Right tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis will be added to the team’s second-ever select group that was inaugurated last season with team founder Paul Brown, quarterback Ken Anderson, left tackle Anthony Munoz and cornerback Ken Riley.

“These are two of our finest all-time players,” said Bengals President Mike Brown in a team statement. “Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude.

“Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor.”

Feeling sick today I had to cancel my flight to Cincinnati yesterday to do presser. I’m so honored &Grateful to be joining the Game Changer Issac Curtis in this year’s @Bengals ring of honor. Keeping this a secret for a month was a tough task! I truly give Praise to GOD! #Whodey — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) July 20, 2022

Anderson played from 1996-2007 and is regarded as the best right offensive tackle of his era. The four-time Pro Bowler played in 181 Bengals games, tied for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

Consider: Anderson blocked for Corey Dillon’s two NFL record-setting games — an NFL-rookie record 246 rushing yards vs. the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 (since broken), and an NFL-record 278 rushing yards vs. the Denver Broncos in 2000 (since broken). He also helped set the club record for fewest sacks allowed twice, at 21 in 2005, and later again at 17 in ’07.

Born on this date in #Bengals history, Willie Anderson turns 46 today. That pancake on Randy Fuller from his rookie year has gotta be my favorite of all time! #WhoDey #SeizeTheDEY #NewStripes @BigWillie7179 pic.twitter.com/UQXgydzMrW — Brandon (@NastyNati740) July 11, 2021

“For us to be only the fifth and sixth guys to go in, and for me to go in with someone like Isaac Curtis — the first ‘No. 85’ — I’m pumped,” Anderson said. “It’s an honor.”

Considered a game-changing wide receiver in his era, Curtis played from 1973-84 and still holds the team record for average yards per reception (17.07). The four-time Pro Bowler ranks third in team history in both career receiving yards (7101) and 100-yard games (20), as well as fourth in receiving touchdowns (53).

Curtis played with an elegance and grace that earned a fond place in the hearts of every Bengal fan, defined uniquely by his understand over the shoulder spike after every touchdown catch.

He was the equal of other great receivers of his generation, including Lynn Swann, Cliff Branch, Paul Warfield, former teammate Charlie Joiner, Charley Taylor, Ahmad Rashad and Drew Pearson. The only thing missing from his incredible resume, as is the case with Anderson, is a Super Bowl ring.

“I’m very honored to go in this early,” said Curtis. “I had such a great relationship with the fans. They’ve always showed me their appreciation, and it made me feel so good. It’s really a treat they voted me in.”

Season Ticket Members selected Anderson and Curtis from a ballot that featured 15 individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition. For more information on these 15 nominees visit www.bengals.com/team/ring-of-honor/nominees.

The Ring of Honor induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or go to bengals.com/tickets.

Regular hours for the Bengals Ticket Hotline are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.