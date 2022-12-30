Bengals Beat: Explaining Why Isaiah Prince ‘Could Be’ Choice At Right Tackle Going Forward For Bengals

CINCINNATI — There was an assumption when Hakeem Adeniji stepped in admirably on Saturday and filled in for the injured La’el Collins that Adeniji would be a plug-and-play answer at right tackle going forward for the final two regular season games, and into the playoffs.

Not so fast.

The Bengals still have on their roster their starting right tackle from the Super Bowl run of 2021. Isaiah Prince, or Zay Prince as he is known more commonly inside the Bengals locker room, has spent a good portion of this season rehabbing from a left elbow injury that landed him on the injured reserve list to start the season.

“He got hurt in training camp and started the season on IR,” Zac Taylor said. “He missed some opportunities early in the year. For all those guys, the practice squad is the same as the 53-man roster. You wouldn’t know that if you didn’t have a roster in front of you at practice. Those guys get the bulk of the reps, the non starters, with the scout team as they give the look to the defense.

“Frank (Pollack) and Derek Frazier do a great job rotating the guys at all the spots. You see those guys every day taking pretty equal reps and getting opportunities because you never know when you’re a backup offensive lineman will I be at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, you just never know. You got to be ready for all of it. Derek and Frank have done a great job making sure guys are ready for any scenario at any position. Isaiah included in that mix.”

Prince came off the list on Nov. 21 and was waived. No one claimed the 25-year-old sixth round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State in 2019. So the Bengals were able to sign him back to their practice squad, where he has been stashed since the week before the Titans game.

That is, apparently, until now.

Prince started all four postseason games in 2021, including the Super Bowl. He is a pure right tackle and allows the Bengals to keep Hakeem Adeniji in his swing spot between guard and tackle.

Prince already has the experience of a pure tackle and has been mentored along the way by Collins. He is clearly a favorite of not only offensive line coach Frank Pollack and the coaching staff but team personnel decision-makers.

All of these reasons explain why Joe Burrow let it slip Thursday that Prince will get the nod over Adeniji and D’Ante Smith this Monday night when the Bengals play their first game of the season without Collins as their starting right tackle.

“I thought he did a good job and that’s why he’s in the mix this year,” Zac Taylor said. “I think Frank (Pollack) does a great job of just pushing all those guys no matter if it’s Isaiah or Hakeem or Jackson Carman or D’Ante, all those guys, pushing them for the opportunity when it comes up.

“We always have conversation with the people that are necessary to converse with. Same thing happened really when we lost really our first and second nickel (corners). When you are talking to Lou (Anarumo) and Chuck (Burks) about it and what makes the most sense. These situations arise over the course of the season at different spots and you always bring in position coach, coordinators and whoever needs to be involved.”

Isaiah "Zay" Prince says he "could be" starting right tackle Monday night pic.twitter.com/FRvOoN98ZJ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 29, 2022

Has Zay Prince been told he’s starting Monday?

“Could be, could be,” Prince said. “I don’t think they’ve come to a decision yet. I think getting everybody prepared is the best option.”

Prince sounded a very humble and sincere tone when asked Thursday about playing in a meaningful game for the first time since the Bengals went out and reconstructed the three-fifths of their offensive line, including La’el Collins at his old spot.

“No, I didn’t take offense to it,” Prince added. “We’re all here to help the team and we’re all here for one goal. Whatever my role is, I’m here to help the team. I’m grateful for whatever my role is. I’m just here to help the team in whatever possible way I can.

“I’ve been in the building all year. I haven’t missed a day. I’ve worked out every day. I’ve lifted. I’ve been in all the meetings and taking notes. I’ve been here just getting all the mental reps, staying in shape, doing the best I can.”

While the loss of Collins to a torn ACL certainly hurts, the Bengals appear to be in a good position to absorb the blow. But still, the Bengals will want to see how Prince handles the final two games as they prepare for the postseason. Prince was part of the offensive line that yielded 19 sacks in four postseason games last year, including nine against Tennessee in the AFC Divisional playoff.

Super Charged For MNF vs. Bills:

Monday night figures to be one of the most anticipated regular season games in recent Bengals memory, with so much on the line heading in. The Bengals can clinch their second straight AFC North title and win consecutive divisions for the first time ever if they win and the Ravens lose to the Steelers Sunday night. A win could also mean the Bengals finish at least in the second seed in the AFC, even if the Chiefs win out at home vs. Denver and at Las Vegas. This game is reminiscent of the Monday night game against Peyton Manning and the Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 16 of the 2014 season.

The Bengals won that game, 37-28. The other game that comes to mind is the only other Monday night meeting in Cincinnati between the Bills and Bengals, when Ken Anderson threw for 447 yards and the Bengals outlasted O.J. Simpson and the Bills, 33-24, on Nov. 17, 1975 at Riverfront Stadium.

"I think it's going to be the game of the year… if you miss this game, you're not a true football fan… it going to be electrifying." Tyler Boyd #Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/9AOACQcy4I — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 29, 2022

This time, it’s the 12-3 Bills against the 11-4 Bengals. Stakes are high, and the crowd figures to be electric.

“I think it’s going to be the game of the year,” declared Tyler Boyd. “If you miss this game, then you’re not a true football TV-watcher or whatever you want to call it. Yeah, I think it’s going to be electrifying. By far, the best game of the year.”

Zac Taylor sent out a challenge to Bengals fans who will be showing up Monday night.

“We focus less on what they have to play for and more about what’s important for us,” Taylor began. “It is a really good team, again, I expect our guys to rise to the opportunity when we face teams like this. They have done that every week. I expect our fans to rise to the challenge as well and make this a hostile environment. Great night game, we’ve always had awesome scenes at our night games, the weather looks like it’s going to cooperate for us. I’m really excited to see what fans bring to the table, I got high expectations for them also.”

Zac Taylor has "high expectations" for Bengals fans Monday night and says Zay Prince is definitely in the mix to start at Right Tackle. Says he's made up his mind but not confirming yet. pic.twitter.com/liM29f2reO — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 29, 2022

Hayden Hurst ready to go:

After missing the last three games with a strained right calf, Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst says he’s ready to go “100 percent” Monday against the Bills.

“I really tested it (Thursday), put my foot on the ground. I feel confident. I’m back. I’m stoked. Sitting around the training room sucks. Watching TV sucks. I’m happy to be back. It’s what I do. It’s what I’m good at so I’m happy to be back. The silver lining of getting hurt was I got a little bit healthy. I got three weeks to get off my feet, rest some stuff that was hindering me a little bit. I feel the best I’ve felt since Week 1, so that’s awesome.”

Hayden Hurst declares himself ready for Monday night "100 percent" Bengals pic.twitter.com/fH5CLK01YL — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 29, 2022

Accuracy matters:

Joe Burrow acknowledged earlier this season that completion percentage is one stat that means the most to him and reflects the kind of job he’s doing as an NFL quarterback. If you’re over 65 percent, you’re doing great. Burrow is 12 passes away from qualifying for the best completion percentage in NFL history, passing the 67.7 percent of Drew Brees. Burrow is currently at a 68.5, completing 1019 of 1488 passes in his career, throwing for 81 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

“Two really smart quarterbacks who do a great job being efficient, getting the ball out accurately,” Taylor, a former college quarterback, said of his current QB. “Throwing on time. Do a great job handling protections. The first guy I was in awe of changing protections was Drew Brees. Bringing protection to Julius Peppers, who’s a great rusher. It made me think I don’t know if I have what it takes to play in the NFL to do all that. Burrow is very similar. He’s able to pick up protections. I’m sure Joe wants when he retires the completion record. It would be more meaningful than in the middle of his third year. He’s done such a great job being accurate and being on time that he’s allowed us to stay on schedule as a play-caller.”

Burrow is completing 69 percent of his passes this season, inviting speculation that he is on the short list to be considered for NFL MVP, along with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

“I haven’t really thought about it to be honest,” Burrow said. “If you win it and you go to the ceremony you’re usually not in the Super Bowl, because if you’re in the Super Bowl you’re preparing and sitting in the hotel, so I’d rather have that one.”

Cruise Director:

Joe Burrow did not disclose Thursday where he came up with the idea of giving his offensive linemen a cruise for their Christmas gifts. But he did explain why he’s not joining them on the sea.

“I don’t like boats,” Burrow explained. “I’m not a boat guy. I don’t like boats. You’re stuck out there. What if something happens?”