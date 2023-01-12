Bengals Beat: Starting With Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Promise To Have ‘Something’ For Chest-Bumping Roquan Smith, Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are out to prove a point Sunday night.

They’re not going to be distracted by the noise. They’re not going to be baited by a Ravens team that realizes the only way they’re winning is to get inside the heads of the Bengals.

The Bengals didn’t unveil their full arsenal of weaponry during Sunday’s 27-16 win against the team they’ll be facing in the wild card round Sunday night at Paycor.

But the Ravens did show their hand a bit, as some players started trash talking with the Bengals, trying to get under the skin of the more skilled team. It’s one of the oldest tricks in the books. And it’s hardly surprising as that’s what teams with lesser skilled players try to do to teams with the upper hand and with home field advantage.

The Ravens certainly have an elite front and group of linebackers, led by Roquan Smith, named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for Dec/Jan on Thursday. That can’t be disputed. In Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, they have a terrific ball-hawking secondary. But the Bengals have Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. They have Hayden Hurst.

That alone should be enough to dictate the terms Sunday night if Burrow is getting the ball out on time and accurately. Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks so. He told Kay Adams of “Up and Adams” that he’s seen this movie before with Tom Brady, who used to decimate teams like the Ravens in the playoffs simply by reading the defenses and delivering the ball on time.

“He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars – it is not going to stop Joe Burrow.” – @RobGronkowski 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | #WhoDey | @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/LKFps8L24q — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 11, 2023

So the Ravens, looking for an advantage, have turned to trash talks and chest bumps.

Are the Ravens trying to bait you?

“Lord knows I want to say something,” Chase said. “Next question.”

Do the Ravens trash talk the most of any secondary you face?

“Nah, I’d say Cleveland,” Chase added. “I don’t mind it. I like it. That’s part of football. That’s when the fun starts. I think that’s what gives people watching the game comedy when the game starts. Haven’t thought a lot about it.”

It was no joke when Roquan Smith literally chest bumped Chase after an incomplete pass in the end zone in the third quarter Sunday during Cincinnati’s 27-16 win. Stunningly, there was no unsportsmanlike penalty called on the Ravens linebacker.

Roquan Smith after the play runs into Ja’Marr Chase looks like on purpose…Why? #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/JDbDOBltUQ — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) January 8, 2023

“He did that on purpose,” Chase said with a suddenly serious tone. “That’s alright. We’ve got something for that.”

Did that bother Chase? Is that something the Ravens were doing to him all day?

“Nah. He was the only one trying to do messy stuff,” Chase said.

Ja'Marr Chase on lack of DPIs since TB game and the chest bumping Roquan Smith. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/i0GHGEdlK2 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 11, 2023

Chase made it sound like Smith was trying to make up for the fact that the secondary isn’t as physical as the rest of their defense.

“The only people that’s physical is their upfront (players). It’s not really coming from their secondary. It’s coming from the upfront and their linebackers.

“I don’t even know his name. No. 41 (Daryl Worley) from last (game),” Chase said. “He was trying to be a little physical, though he looked like a safety/linebacker at corner.”

What’s really been getting under the skin of Chase is the fact that he hasn’t been getting any help from officials who seemingly have stopped throwing the yellow flag in the direction of defensive backs getting handsy with him.

“I haven’t been getting any calls since the Tampa game,” Chase said. “If I’m one of the best receivers in the game, I should be able to get those calls.”

There is the other side of the ball, too. Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill admitted Wednesday that the game is likely going to be chippy.

“Two great teams. It’s going to be a really fun game. It’ll get a little chippy. You can see it, and I’m excited for it.

Jungle Fever:

Joe Burrow called the Monday night crowd for the Bills game the most electric atmosphere before Damar Hamlin collapsed at midfield with 5:58 left in the first quarter. Burrow is hoping for that kind of electricity to be in the air Sunday night when the Bengals host the Ravens before a Sunday night national audience.

“It’s do or die. It’s where you like to be. In those moments is where I kind of make my best plays,” Burrow said. “It’s where I’m comfortable and these moments are moments that you remember. You don’t always Week 6 games on the road. You remember these playoff games, these home night playoff games.

“We’re excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn’t unfortunately end up playing, that was the best atmosphere pregame that I’ve ever been apart of. We are going to need that again on Sunday.”

Joe Burrow says he embraces "do-or-die" Playoff football. It's where he has biggest moments and can't wait for Bengals fans to be loud like Monday night vs. Bills. pic.twitter.com/C1H73vaCfK — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 11, 2023

Burrow was asked if his observation was limited to just NFL games.

“Ever. Ever,” Burrow said.

To Burrow’s point, the Bengals quarterback came out on fire on that Monday night, Jan. 2. He completed all three passes for 39 yards on the opening drive, including a 14-yard dart to Tyler Boyd in the back of the end zone.

Then there’s the other side of the ball. BJ Hill and the Bengals defense are hoping to fire up the crowd with early domination of the Ravens undermanned offense, which is likely to be without Lamar Jackson again.

“I think they’re going to come out and freaking go crazy. Like Joe said, it was probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever been into, and I think they’re going to bring it. I’m excited to see them out there.”

Scharping promise:

Max Scharping recalled Wednesday growing up just a Brett Favre go route from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. On Sunday night, the 26-year-old will look to step in and fill the huge shoes of right guard Alex Cappa, who is out with a left ankle injury.

While he didn’t start a game this year, he has played in every game since Week 2. Used primarily as a third tackle, Scharping replaced Cappa last week when the starting right guard injured his left ankle. Scharping has started 33 games in the NFL and started two playoff games for the Houston Texans as a rookie in 2019, including the memorable 51-31 Chiefs win in the Divisional Round when the Texans led 24-0 before the Chiefs rallied.

Now, Scharping returns to the playoffs three years later and replaces one of the best right guards in the game.

“I’ve been here all year so it’s not necessarily anything lacking,” Scharping told me. “Cap’s just a great player. He just sees things. He’s had so much experience. Cap’s just fantastic at what he does. I’m just hoping to go out there and play to the best of my ability each play and hopefully be there when Teddy (Karras) needs me to the most.”

The Bengals put a claim on Scharping at the end of training camp when the Texans didn’t protect him and exposed him to waivers. The Bengals knew that quality depth is always a commodity on the offensive line and were willing to pay a premium on Scharping’s contract to add him to the active roster. Their faith in Scharping was almost immediately rewarded when they saw his work ethic when he arrived in town in late August.

Max Scharping hoping "to be there when Teddy needs me the most" Sunday night. Says Alex Cappa "is just fantasticat what he does" #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Ob0koAWkC2 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 11, 2023

“It actually helped that we had a little (break),” Scharping said. “When I came, I practiced for one day when I got here then we had a little three-day break and I was able to come in here and work just with (Derek Frazier) and Frank (Pollack) and iron out some of the specifics of what’s different, what’s the same. Frank knew what system I came from and he was able to help me with that.

“It’s always a learning process, even to this day. You’re always learning. But for the most part, I think I had it down pretty much early on.”