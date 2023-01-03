Bengals-Bills Postponed Following On-Field Collapse of Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — The game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed Monday following the onfield collapse of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin after a tackle of Tee Higgins in the first quarter Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin stood up after the collision of Higgins’ helmet to the chest of Hamlin at the Buffalo 48 with six minutes left in the first quarter. But he immediately collapsed and fell to the ground.

Just before 9 p.m., Hamlin was immediately treated by medical staff and then administered CPR and AER on the field with oxygen and an IV. After nearly 20 minutes, Hamlin was transported into an ambulance before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for stabilization.

The game, which the Bengals led 7-3, was stopped for 20 minutes and then temporarily suspended for 30 minutes while Bengals captains including Joe Burrow, Ted Karras, Joe Mixon and Sam Hubbard.

Both teams collected themselves in the locker room before the decision to postpone the game was made at 10:01 p.m. ET, an hour and five minutes after the injury occurred.

The game was temporarily suspended at 9:16 before finally being called at 10:01 p.m. ET.

The league has not announced contingency plans for what comes next for both teams.