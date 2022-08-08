Bengals Camp Notes Day 9: Celebrity Time and Joe Burrow Shows More Good Signs

CINCINNATI – The Bengals hit the practice field for the fourth time in five days on Monday as the team readies for its first preseason game on Friday at Paul Brown Stadium against Arizona.

The team will practice Monday, have Tuesday off for meetings only, practice Wednesday, walkthrough on Thursday and the game on Friday.

Sunday was one of the hottest days of camp so far, with the heat index approaching 100 degrees and the heat and humidity on the field creating sweltering conditions for the players.

For the first time in camp, the offense was given the chance to march the field against the defense in a series of plays designed to create game conditions.

On one drive with Brandon Allen calling signals, the quarterback stepped up nicely in the pocket and delivered a strike to Ja’Marr Chase over the middle on third-and-6. Chase ran a slant, caught the ball then cut back against Eli Apple.

Ja'Marr Chase with smooth slant on third down on Eli Apple. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/sbsqp9XDt1 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2022

Allen and the offense began to show signs Sunday that it’s ready to cut loose a bit and finally looked comfortable with the projected starting offensive line in there, with the exception of right tackle La’el Collins.

The defense had several more highlight plays, including a pair of deflections by the defensive line and a nice tip and interception by Chido Awuzie on an Allen pass over the middle.

Lamont Gailard did spell right guard Alex Cappa intermittently on the first team while Isaiah Prince continues to get long looks at right tackle.

Other Sunday takeaways:

Zim Back:

Long-time defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer returned to practice Sunday as a visitor and said hello to a number of dignitaries, including owner Mike Brown, several members of the coaching staff and Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard. Zimmer was Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator under Marvin Lewis from 2008-13 before leaving and spending the last eight seasons as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Ocho Time:

Chad Johnson was in town and spent the day at Bengals camp. Johnson at one point after practice jumped into the arms of another 85, Tee Higgins while also hanging with Joe Mixon. Johnson remains one of the most popular and demonstrative personalities in the history of the franchise. He was treated as such when he played and while he watched from the sidelines on Sunday. Lou Anarumo came over and spent several minutes with Ochocinco after practice. Ocho had an ill-fated tryout with the Dolphins in 2012 before his NFL career came to an end.

Pacman and Chris Henry Jr.:

Adam “Pacman” Jones and his adopted son, Chris Henry Jr. spent time on the practice field and, like Ocho, chatted with players. Henry, a star receiver at West Clemont High School and early recruit to Ohio State, is of course the son of the late star Bengals receiver Chris Henry. Jones last September confirmed he adopted Chris Jr. and Demarcus Henry and became their legal guardian. Chris and Pacman signed autographs for fans across the street after practice, lining the players’ corridor back to parking lot. Jones and Johnson both work for Brandon Marshall’s “I am Athlete” podcast. Jones was inside the locker room talking with Tee Higgins and Mike Hilton.

Great moment after Sunday practice as @ChrisHenryJr and his guardian father @REALPACMAN24 sign for Bengals fans #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/Fu7hwmOjBG — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2022

Drew Sample and D’Ante Smith:

Both injured players were back at practice Sunday as observers. Sample had a brace on his left knee as he is dealing with a sprained MCL that will keep him out at least two weeks. Smith left on a cart early in Friday’s practice and was spotted with a brace around his back in the locker room on Sunday.

Burrow tosses:

Joe Burrow did some very light tossing of a football before practice Sunday with teammates as he showed a bit more mobility and the inclination to walk around outside of the golf cart. Burrow appears to be making steady progress in regaining full strength after his appendectomy two weeks ago. Still no timeline or target date for him to return to the practice field.

Khalid Kareem back:

Another key part of the pass rush depth behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard returned Sunday as Khalid Kareem passed his physical and was cleared to practice. Look for him to increase his practice reps as he looks toward playing significant reps Friday.