Bengals Quick Hits: Reserves, Offensive Line Struggle in 36-23 Preseason Loss To Cardinals

CINCINNATI — The final score doesn’t really matter in a game like Friday. But while we’re keeping score in the preseason, the Bengals were routed by the Cardinals, 36-23, in the first game at Paycor Stadium.

The game didn’t start well, as Arizona marched down the field, thanks to a 40-yard pass interference on rookie corner Allan George, who got beat by the speedy Andy Isabella down the right sideline. Eventually, the Cards punched it in when Trace McSorley hit Andre Baccellia for a four-yard score.

The Bengals shot themselves in the foot on their first possession, with a pair of holding calls that generated a 2nd-and-30 from their 16. Chris Evans broke off a 60-yard run down the right sideline. But Thad Moss was called for the hold back at the 26 and pushed the Bengals back.

It got worse when Brandon Allen appeared suffer a concussion when he was sacked to end the first drive of the night. Jake Browning played the rest of the first half and into the second half.

Moss was also called for a hold on an Evans 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Bengals settled for a 23-yard McPherson field goal. Jackson Carman was called for a hold but it was declined by the Cardinals.

One of the only bright spots of the first half was Evan McPherson, who connected from 23, 58 and 56 yards.

By the end of the first half, fans on social media were more focused on the posts by Jessie Bates and Quinton Spain. Bates posted in an Instagram story that he was at the Bengals game, watching in the suite level on the Bengals side while Spain appeared to troll the Bengals and the struggles of Jackson Carman by tweeting a picture of downtown Cincinnati from Northern Kentucky.

Jacques Patrick scored the first touchdown for the Bengals on a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter that made it 36-16.

From Jessie Bates IG story. He's here tonight after posting earlier from Ft Myers FL. pic.twitter.com/ZjM0MSjlFI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 13, 2022

Winners:

Joe Burrow: Ran sprints and worked with Bengals regulars pregame who did not suit up.

Safe to say Joe Burrow running wind sprints before game with inactives is a good sign. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/PmLuvjBRJ9 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 12, 2022

Dax Hill: Near pick in the end zone and a perfectly-time pass break up in the second quarter.

Evan McPherson: Three-for-three from 23, 58 and 56.

Trent Taylor: Two great sideline catches.

Drew Plitt: Went 6-for-6 for 76 yards and a touchdown to Kendric Pryor and a perfect 158.3 rating.

Jake Browning: Came on and played admirably, given he was running for his life too many times.

Zach Carter: Looked strong in the middle of the line. Shared snaps with Raymond Johnson III.

Jeff Gunter: Sack that forced a punt. But also offsides on Arizona’s final drive of first half.

Rookie Jeff Gunter with a sack 😤 Watch live at https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm pic.twitter.com/43Kt0TECo3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 13, 2022

Kendric Pryor: Made a circus one-handed, 30-yard catch from Drew Plitt with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Chris Evans: Was robbed of two explosive plays by Moss holding calls, and finished with eight carries for minus-3 yards. Deserved a much better fate. His cut to the outside for 60 yards to the Arizona 15 was a beauty.

Losers:

Jackson Carman: Just not a good way to start a critical preseason for him. Got pushed into the quarterback that led to sack being allowed by Isaiah Prince, whiffed on another block and just looked shaky all night against Arizona backups.

Offensive line: It wasn’t just Carman. There was a fumbled snap, a strip sack allowed by Prince. Thankfully, it won’t be the group that’s in front of Joe Burrow.

Fumbled snap

Brandon Allen: Burrow’s backup didn’t get a chance to shine as he was concussed on first drive.

Mitchell Wilcox: Turned an ankle and had his snaps limited to the first quarter.

Thaddeus Moss: Two holds in the first half, including one that cost the Bengals a touchdown.