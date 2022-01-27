Bengals vs. Chiefs – AFC Championship Game Odds, Preview, & Prediction | BetOnline.ag

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Kansas City this Sunday to take on the Chiefs for a chance to play in February’s Super Bowl.

The game will kickoff at 3pm from Arrowhead Stadium, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call for CBS.

Now that you've had time to breathe… Who's going to #SBLVI? 📺: #CINvsKC — Sunday 3pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/KCEZFpGBPx — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

Here are the odds for Sunday’s AFC Championship game, thanks to BetOnline.ag:

AFC Championship Odds

Spread: Chiefs -7

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -355/Bengals +285

Storylines

The Kansas City vs. Buffalo game this past Sunday was truly one for the ages. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen went toe-to-toe in what was an instant classic last Sunday. The Chiefs won in overtime and will now host the Bengals in the AFC Championship. Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He was also the teams leading rusher, adding 69 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

The Bengals snuck by the Titans last Saturday with a last-second field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson. Second-year phenom Joe Burrow failed to connect on a touchdown pass – and was also sacked nine times in the win. The Bengals will need a far better game plan if they want to advance past the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

These two teams faced off just three weeks ago, with the Bengals handing the Chiefs their only loss since October. Joey B threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-31 win – his best NFL performance to date. The playoffs are a different animal though – especially at Arrowhead. Burrow has played on the big stage before in college. Let’s see if it can translate.

Injury News

KC Chiefs

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu left last Sunday’s game with a concussion – but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rashad Fenton, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill, Anthony Hitchens, Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, and Andrew Wylie were all listed with injuries but were full practice participants. Darrell Williams is the only Chief that was limited.

Tyrann Mathieu returns to full participation Thursday for #ChiefsKingdom out of concussion protocol. RB Darrel Williams (toe) was limited. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/dpQQHn4H4y — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 27, 2022

CIN Bengals

Defensive end Cam Sample did not practice on Thursday with a groin injury. Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou were limited with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Joe Burrow (knee), Tee Higgins (thumb), and Keandre Jones (thumb) were all full participants in Thursday’s practice.

No changes in Thursday's #Bengals injury report as Cam Sample (groin) is the only player to miss practice. Tupou and Morgan still limited. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/CNmYJUnmX0 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 27, 2022

Prediction/Pick

This is going to be very exciting. It doesn’t get better than two high-powered offenses battling it out for the chance to compete in the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are certainly going to come to play.

Kansas City is so much more well-rounded than Cincinnati, and I think this will be the difference on Sunday. The Bengals will cover, but the back-and-forth affair will result in a Chiefs win. Reid and Mahomes advance to their third straight Super Bowl.

Prediction: Chiefs 31 – Bengals 27

Side: Bengals +7

Total: OVER 54.5

