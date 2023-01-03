Best of Max: Celtic Champs Only Interviews

We revisit Max’s best one-on-one interviews with Celtics champions in this unique ‘Best of’ episode that features Celtics champ Ray Allen (’08), who spoke to Cedric before making a surprise appearance at Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony.

Paul Pierce (’08), who was in Boston less than 24 hours after finding out he was honored as one of the NBA’s greatest 75 players, caught up with Max before a Celtics game. Click the video below to watch the interview in its entirety.

Robert Parish (’81, ’84, ’86), ‘Tiny’ Archibald (’81) & Kendrick Perkins (’08) are featured as well. Click here to listen to the full episode.