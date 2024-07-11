The best of the Patriots offseason

With less than two weeks left until training camp, Andrew looks back at the best of the Patriots’ spring and summer with help from past guests and segments featuring Devin McCourty, James White, Mike Giardi, and more.
0:00 – Intro
2:31 – James White and Devin McCourty
10:19 – Gametime
11:49 – Jeff Howe
28:40 – PrizePicks
30:23 – Mike Giardi
37:36 – Bob Socci
42:48 – Cerrone Battle
Pats Interference is presented by:
