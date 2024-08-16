Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

Best Photos from Patriots vs. Eagles Preseason Game on August 15th, 2024

Check out the best photos from Patriots versus Eagles Preseason game on August 15th, 2024.
Rich LeMayBy 1 Min Read

FOXBOROUGH – Rookie Quarterback Drake Maye sparked hope for the Patriots as he ran for a Touchdown and finished 6 for 11 for 47 yards despite losing to the Eagles 14-13 on Thursday night. The probable Week 1 starter Jacoby Brissett finished 3 for 7 for only 17 yards before being replaced by Maye. The Patriots were leading 13-6 in the 4th quarter when the Eagles came back to win it. After the game, Maye was asked about his first career NFL touchdown.

“Probably a moment I’ll never forget”

 

Check out the best photos from the Patriots Eagles Preseason game

Share.

Videographer/Photographer/Marketing Specialist for CLNS Media.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.