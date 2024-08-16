Best Photos from Patriots vs. Eagles Preseason Game on August 15th, 2024

FOXBOROUGH – Rookie Quarterback Drake Maye sparked hope for the Patriots as he ran for a Touchdown and finished 6 for 11 for 47 yards despite losing to the Eagles 14-13 on Thursday night. The probable Week 1 starter Jacoby Brissett finished 3 for 7 for only 17 yards before being replaced by Maye. The Patriots were leading 13-6 in the 4th quarter when the Eagles came back to win it. After the game, Maye was asked about his first career NFL touchdown.

“Probably a moment I’ll never forget”

