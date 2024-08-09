Best Photos from Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Game on August 8th, 2024

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots opened their Preseason on Thursday night with a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Jerod Mayo earned his first win as head coach of the New England Patriots. Mayo went with Bailey Zappe for most of the game with limited usage from Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. The offense started off slow but picked up quickly when Joe Milton entered the game in the third quarter. Milton completed 4 of his 6 pass attempts for 54 yards as well as a 38-yard Touchdown pass to Jackson in the 4th.

Check out the best photos from the first Preseason game