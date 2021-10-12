BetOnline.ag – Bruins Skate Into 2021 With Fifth Highest Odds to Win Stanley Cup

Bruins fans had high hopes last season for their defending President’s Cup and Atlantic Division Champions. Their playoff run started fast with a first round win against the Capitals, but fizzled out even faster as they lost to the Islanders 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Semi Finals.

Odds

BetOnline.ag, the exclusive wagering partner of CLNS Media, gives Boston the fifth highest odds to take the Stanley Cup home in 2021/22 at 14/1 (+1400). After opening at 103.5, their regular season point total currently sits at 102.5.

Boston’s entire top line is listed on BetOnline.ag’s short(ish) list of Hart Memorial Trophy candidates. Forward David Pastrnak is sixth overall behind Connor McDavid, Nathan McKinnon, Auston Mathews, Nikita Kucherov, and Artemi Panerin.

The Bruins odds are as follows:

David Pastrnak – 16/1 (+1600)

Brad Marchand – 20/1 (+2000)

Patrice Bergeron – 40/1 (+4000)

Former Bruins Tuukka Rask (+6600) and David Krejci (+20000) are also on BetOnline’s list despite not being on the teams roster.

Offseason Moves

With a fire under them to improve off of 2020, general manager Don Sweeney and his front office made a flurry of moves this offseason.

Their first was shoring up their defense. They signed 24-year-old Brandon Carlo to a six year, $24.6 million contract extension in July. Carlo has been a solid piece for Boston despite nursing several injuries over the last few years. If the defenseman can stay on the ice, this contract will prove to be a steal for the black and yellow.

They also signed forward Taylor Hall to a contract extension this summer. Boston sent the Buffalo Sabres forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick for Hall at last seasons trade deadline, and it worked out well for the club. Hall put up 14 points in 16 games for Boston and quickly got into a groove with line mate David Krejci. Although Krejci announced he will not be back this season, Hall is sure to find a niche on this team and contribute to their offense.

The #NHLBruins have signed Taylor Hall to a four-year contract with a $6 million annual cap hit ⚡️by @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/AxVdnxzPfF — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) July 23, 2021

After fighting through the end of 2020’s playoffs, goalie Tuukka Rask was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his hip at seasons end. Rask is currently an unrestricted free agent, but is recovering from surgery and plans to be a “cheap option” at goalie for Boston down the stretch.

To cover for Tuukka’s absence, the Bruins signed former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark to a 4-year $20 million contract. They also have youngster Jeremy Swayman who will compete with Ullmark for the starting job. Swayman impressed last season and gives this team some hope between the pipes in a post-Rask world.

Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan and Turner Sports’ Evan Marinofsky previewed the 2021-2022 season on Tuesday’s episode of Bruins Beat on CLNS Media. Check it out HERE:

With several switch ups across the board, the Bruins should see improvements from last season. Despite it not being reflected in their odds, I think this team could surprise some people down the stretch and make a run at the Stanley Cup.

Boston opens up their season this Saturday, October 16th against the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm from T.D. Garden.

