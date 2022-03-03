Celtics vs. Grizzlies Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (37-27, 31-31-2 ATS) face a tall task on Thursday night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (43-20, 42-21-0 ATS). Boston is coming off a comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks, while the Grizzlies are hoping to win their third straight.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -2.5

Over-Under: 223 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -127, Memphis Grizzlies +107

Injury Report

Jaylen Brown is the only player listed on Boston’s injury report. He sprained his ankle in their last game against Atlanta and it is unknown how long he’ll be out for.

Memphis has three players listed on their injury report ahead of the contest. Dillon Brooks (ankle) and Yves Pons (thigh) are out, while John Konchar (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Derrick White

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Memphis Grizzlies

G: Ja Morant

G: Desmond Bane

F: Ziaire Williams

F: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Steven Adams

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston got off to a rough start against the Hawks on Tuesday, but a monster second half helped them climb all the way back. After losing Brown in the first few minutes of the game, the C’s seemed shell-shocked. They let the Hawks trample them, going up by 17 at one point. But after halftime, the Celtics locked in, played elite defense, and mounted a big-time comeback.

The real issue now will be navigating life without Brown. As mentioned, there’s no set timetable for his return yet, although Ime Udoka did mention it likely won’t be a long-term issue. But with how much the Celtics have relied on their starting unit this year, adapting on the fly could be difficult. That being said, if they can get Brown back for the playoffs, they should be in good shape.

Memphis Grizzlies Overview

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in basketball this season, sitting at third in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record. Plus, they’re only half a game behind the Golden State Warriors for the second seed. They are 8-2 in their last ten games and playing beautiful basketball. And while they’re a great team all-around, anyone who watches the game knows who they’re being led by.

Ja Morant is the most exciting player in the NBA right now. The young point guard has fully cemented himself in the MVP conversation and is playing some of the best basketball of his career. He’s coming off a career-high 52-point night against the San Antonio Spurs where he became the first player in Grizzlies history to notch a 50-point game. He’s going to be very difficult to deal with, to say the least.

Prediction

Packing the paint needs to be the top priority for the C’s. Morant leads the league in points in the paint this season… as a guard. If the Celtics want any chance at slowing him down, ensuring that there’s a body in the paint at all times will be a major key. Luckily, they have Robert Williams and Al Horford to play that role, so in theory, they should be fine.

Secondly, Marcus Smart needs to have a big-time game. There’s no doubt that Smart will be the one lining up against Morant for the majority of the game. And when dealing with a player of Morant’s caliber, Boston needs to play tough, physical, consistent defense. That all starts with Smart.

Finally, Boston has to make their shots. Beating a team as good as the Grizzlies is never easy, but beating a team like them whilst also missing a ton of shots is nearly impossible. As great as the Celtics’ defense has been, they’re going to have to play an all-around game if they want to walk away with a win against Memphis.

Pregame Show

Boston Celtics 101, Memphis Grizzlies 105

TIP-OFF: 7:30 p.m. @ TD Garden

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub