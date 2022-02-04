Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (28-25, 25-26-2) hit the road on Friday night to take on the Detroit Pistons (12-39, 25-26 ATS). Boston will be hoping to win their fourth game in a row, while the Pistons are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -9.5

Over-Under: 215 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -450, Detroit Pistons +360

Injury Report

PJ Dozier (ACL) and Bol Bol (foot) are the only two Celtics on the injury report ahead of the game.

The Pistons have four players potentially on the injury report. Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett, and Josh Jackson are all likely out, while rookie Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable and day-to-day after exiting Detroit’s last contest with a hip injury.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Detroit Pistons

G: Corey Joseph

G: Rodney McGruder

F: Saddiq Bey

F: Jerami Grant

C: Isaiah Stewart

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston is on a roll as of late. They have won five of their last six games and everything seems to be clicking. Marcus Smart has been phenomenal since his return and has fully embraced the role of being the Celtics’ point guard. In addition, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are making smarter decisions with the ball – something Smart called on them to do earlier this season. Boston’s starting lineup has looked great.

This great play has put them in line with the best teams in the NBA. Over the last 15 games, the Celtics have the ninth-best offensive rating (113.2) and the best defensive rating (102.9) in the league. This combines to give them the best net rating (10.2) over that span by over two full points. The next team on that list is the Phoenix Suns. Boston has been seriously improving.

Detroit Pistons Overview

The Pistons are 2-8 in their last 10 games, and based on the rest of the season, that’s not actually too bad for them. Detroit is 12-39 on the year and fully embracing a rebuild. Cunningham is obviously at the center of that, but they have some nice, young pieces around him, too – Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, etc. They’re not a great team, but they certainly are fun.

Above all, the Pistons struggle on the offensive end. They rank second-worst in the NBA in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Detroit also scores the second-least points per game this season. The Pistons just don’t have many players who are able to make plays for them. In recent weeks, that guy has been Frank Jackson – a former teammate of Tatum at Duke. He’s a guy to watch for under the radar.

Prediction

Defense, defense, defense. This Pistons team, as mentioned, is not great on the offensive end. If Boston can focus on defending them well and not giving up any easy looks, they should be able to dominate. The Pistons already struggle to make shots, so if they’re being defended by the best defensive team in basketball, that should do the trick for the C’s.

Next, the Celtics have to play smart. If threes aren’t falling, stop taking so many. If they get caught up in isolation-heavy basketball, they need to check themselves. They’ve been passing well lately, and getting away from that is what will get them in trouble – no matter what team they are facing.

Lastly, they cannot play down to their competition. Just because the Pistons are struggling this year doesn’t mean the C’s can treat this as a game off. That’s the mentality that has gotten them in trouble so many times in the past. Playing down to competition is the worst pitfall of the Celtics, and it has been for the last two seasons.

The Pistons are a team fighting for the first pick in the draft. The Celtics should be able to handle this one.

Boston Celtics 117, Detroit Pistons 101