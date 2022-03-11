Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (40-27, 33-31-3 ATS) return home on Friday night to take on the Detroit Pistons (18-48, 34-31-1 ATS). Boston will be looking to extend their five-game win streak, while Detroit is hoping to bounce back after a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 14.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -14.5

Over-Under: 215 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -1400, Detroit Pistons +825

Injury Report

Grant Williams is questionable to play due to a non-COVID-related illness. In addition, Aaron Nesmith remains on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of Friday night’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have listed five players as out for the game – Frank Jackson (back), Isaiah Stewart (knee), Killian Hayes (thigh), Hamidou Diallo (finger), and Rodney McGruder (hamstring).

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Detroit Pistons

G: Cade Cunningham

G: Cory Joseph

F: Saddiq Bey

Popular now Sean Grande: Jayson Tatum Is Starting to Realize His Own Greatness

F: Jerami Grant

C: Marvin Bagley III

Boston Celtics Overview

The C’s are fresh off of another massive Jayson Tatum performance. After scoring 54 in a win over the Brooklyn Nets, he followed it up with a 44-point Master Class against the Charlotte Hornets. Aside from their tumbles against the Indiana Pacers and Pistons, the Celtics are undefeated since the beginning of February. And while their defense has been the main factor leading the charge, Tatum’s elite play has certainly helped as well.

Right now, Boston sits at fifth in the Eastern Conference, just half a game behind the Bulls in fourth. In addition, they are only one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers in third, two games out of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks, and four games away from the first-place Miami Heat.

Detroit Pistons Overview

Aside from their most recent loss against the Bulls, the Pistons have been on a tear as of late. They are 3-1 in their last four games and 6-4 in their last 10. A big reason behind this recent success has been the play of rookie point guard Cade Cunningham. The youngster is averaging 22.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep over their last five games.

Boston has squared off against the Pistons a couple of times in recent weeks. Detroit snapped the Celtics’ five-game win streak in last the game before the All-Star break, but Boston got their revenge not too long after, riding a huge fourth-quarter performance from Payton Pritchard all the way to victory.

The Pistons always come to play against the Celtics, and recently, they’ve been playing like a play-in-caliber basketball team. That may not sound like much, but the point is, they are playing well above their current place in the standings. That being said, Boston is in the hunt for a top-four seed in the East. They shouldn’t drop this one.

Boston Celtics 118, Detroit Pistons 99

TIP-OFF: 7:30 p.m. @ TD Garden

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub