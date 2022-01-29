Big East Basketball Snow Day Parlay | BetOnline.ag

What’s the best way to get through a New England blizzard? Betting on college basketball of course. The Big East is always a crapshoot and for years has been my least favorite conference to bet on – not today though.

Today we’re going 3-0 and will hit a +600 parlay right in this Nor’easter’s face. Here are three plays (brought to you by my pal Eric), with odds powered by BetOnline.ag:

Xavier at Creighton – 2pm

Spread: Xavier -1

Total: O/U 139.5

Moneyline: Xavier -118/Creighton -102

The Xavier Musketeers are coming off a crushing 65-62 loss to Providence on Wednesday – and should be ready to get themselves back on track in the conference. They need to get some wins under their belt if they want to compete for a Big East title down the stretch.

Creighton is always a tough out, but they’ll be had today. Xavier gets the win and starts us off 1-0.

The pick: Xavier -1

St. Johns at Villanova – 4:30pm

Spread: Villanova -13.5

Total: O/U 142.5

Moneyline: Villanova –1150/St. Johns +725

Villanova is 15-5 on the year and is currently ranked 14th in the country. Senior guard Collin Gillespie leads the Wildcats in scoring averaging 17.2 points per game – and could be making a case for himself to be a late second-round draft pick in April’s NBA draft.

St. John’s is coming off of a monster 21-point win against Seton Hall after losing to them by six just two days prior. Though they probably won’t get past Villanova today, I can see them covering 13.5.

The pick: St. Johns +13.5

Connecticut at DePaul – 6:30pm

Spread: UConn -8.5

Total: O/U 140.5

Moneyline: UConn -400/DePaul +320

DePaul is 10-9 on the season and have lost their last three in Big East play. After a crushing one-point loss to Xavier 10 days ago, they’ve now lost two straight by 10+.

The UConn Huskies have won their last four games, and are coming off of two consecutive 19+ point wins against the Butler Bulldogs. Sure – Butler stinks, but I think they keep it rolling and can cover 8.5 against DePaul today.

Go Huskies. UConn wins and covers.

The Pick: UConn -8.5

Put ’em all together and you’ll have entertainment all day and be flush with cash by bedtime. Stay warm and make sure to shovel at halftime!

