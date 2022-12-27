Biggest Bruins Surprises Through 3 Months

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the biggest surprises through three months of this Bruins season. From the record itself, to the play in net, to unsung heroes on offense and defense, this Bruins team has been one big surprise. But…is it really that surprising?

TIMESTAMPS:

4:00 – Making sense of the October-December version of the Bruins

9:00 – Linus Ullmark is a Vezina favorite

15:00 – The value of Derek Forbort

20:00 – Taylor Hall working out on the third line

25:00 – Nick Foligno has proven everybody wrong

