Bill Belichick Calls Tom Brady’s Career “The Greatest One Ever” in Appearance on Quarterback’s Podcast

In the few days since Tom Brady officially announced his retirement (again) from the NFL, the greatest football player of all time has not shied away from any media appearances.

Brady had his former head coach, Bill Belichick, on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Sirius XM to talk about the quarterback’s retirement and the journey they had together:

“The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person.” Bill Belichick said to open the show. “It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”

When asked by co-host Jim Gray about what Belichick did to bring out the best in him as a player, Brady immediately got choked up:

“I think it’s more what did he not do?” Brady said as his voice cracked. “I was just very lucky… it was coach Belichick’s first year there and we came in together. I always think for so many young players ‘who’s going to be there?’ ‘who’s going to turn you into something?‘ … I had someone that really saw something in me that not a lot of other people did.”

The conversation then turned to the potential rivalry that started to brew between the two:

“I think for me, there’s nobody I’d rather be associated with… I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about. Coach [Belichick] couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach… In my view it was just people always trying to pull us apart, and I don’t think that we even felt that with each other.”

Belichick agreed with the sentiment: “I’ve always said this, Tom’s heard it every year time after time. Players win games. Players win games. You can’t win games without great players. And coaches can lose them. And if coaches don’t give the players a good opportunity… then great players can’t overcome bad coaching… Tom was the greatest player on many, many good teams that we had.”

The idea of the quarterback signing a one-day contract with the Patriots was quickly shot down by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran last week, but this heartfelt interview between the two pillars of the New England dynasty should give fans some hope. If there’s anything to take away from the podcast – it’s that Brady and Belichick are, once again, seemingly on good terms. That should excite football fans everywhere.

