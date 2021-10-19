Bill Belichick Needs to Evolve for Patriots to be Successful

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss why the Patriots lost this past Sunday to the Cowboys and what Bill Belichick and his staff needs to do differently for the Pats to turn their 2-4 season around.

