Bill Belichick Non-Committal to Mac Jones for the Rest of Patriots Season: “Plan is To Try to Beat Cincinnati”

The Patriots disaster of a 2022 season continued on once again at the hands of Bill Belichick on Wednesday afternoon.

During his Wednesday afternoon press conference, New England’s coach was asked, point blank, if his plan is to continue on with Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season. His response?

“The plan is to try to beat Cincinnati.”

This is how we’re treating the quarterback who has stuck by your coaching, this team, and the god-forsaken “Patriot Way” ever since he landed in Foxboro last April? Not only was he non-commital to Jones for the rest of this season, but after questioning his ability to throw a Hail Mary 55-yards on Sunday, went on to praise Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow the first chance he had:

“First of all, he’s tough. He’s a tough kid. He’ll stand in there, throw the ball, take a hit to make a play. Accurate. Tough to tackle. Manages the game well, sees the game well. …He’s impressive… Makes all the throws.”

I get it. Burrow is a stud. But to do this and then not commit to your franchise quarterback three questions later is just not the way to do it.

The problems the Patriots have endured on offense this season are not the fault of Mac Jones. Has he been great? Of course not? How could you with a defensive coordinator as your OC and a special team coordinator as your QB’s coach? His struggles have simply been a product of poor coaching and circumstance around him.

I did, however, write about something needing to change on offense before the end of this season:

It doesn’t necessarily have to be Bill Belichick – but something has to change. As I said above, New England held a playoff spot heading into this weekend – and you wouldn’t even know it if you watched them today. Stupid mistakes, false starts, and more inept play calling made it seem like they didn’t even want to be there. Something major doesn’t just have to change going into 2023, it has to happen before the end of 2022. The fact that they just keep ramming their heads against the wall offensively is embarrassing and it gives me no reason they even want to fight for the postseason the rest of the way.

When I wrote this, I did not mean the quarterback. If a change is made at the position – it could be even further detrimental to the end of Belichick’s career here in New England.

