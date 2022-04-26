Bill Belichick stories, Mac Jones and Patriots Draft wish lists

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Ted Johnson to cover their wish lists for the Patriots draft, how Ted would’ve game-planned for Mac Jones as a rookie, his draft day memories and playing for Bill Belichick in the early 2000s. Plus, your mailbag questions and Ted versus speeding tickets.

Pats Interference is powered by BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday and Thursday.

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/