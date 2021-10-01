Bill Belichick: “There’s No Other Quarterback I’d Rather Have Than Tom Brady”

Evan Lazar discusses the latest news surrounding the Patriots as both starting Tackles Trent Brown (calf) and Isaiah Wynn (knee) are questionable to play Sunday vs the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are also banged up as TE Rob Gronkowski (Ribs) is doubtful to play Sunday as well as Tampa’s starting CB Jamel Dean and RB Gio Bernard. LB Jason Pierre Paul who is Tampa’s best pass rusher is also questionable.

As expected Bill Belichick has answered hundreds of Tom Brady questions this week and it continued on Friday when asked if he believes he would have had the same level of success without Brady. Belichick said: “Of course not.” “There’s no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady. I was very lucky to have Tom.”

