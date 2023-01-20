Bill O’Brien’s anticipated OC hiring and how to bet the NFL divisional-round playoffs

Former WEEI host Mike Mutnansky makes his show debut to discuss the Patriots’ anticipated hiring of Bill O’Brien as their next offensive coordinator and cover how you should bet each game of the divisional-round playoffs this weekend, including prop bets and winners for Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills and Cowboys-49ers. Later, Andrew and Mut wrap with some Red Sox thoughts.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:22 Pats anticipated hiring of Bill O’Brien

10:47 The other OC candidates

15:40 Patriots need to upgrade at WR

26:34 Jaguars-Chiefs

31:51 Giants-Eagles

39:16 Bengals-Bills

44:55 Cowboys-49ers

50:11 Andrew and Mut wrap with some Red Sox thoughts

