Blake Griffin Finalizes Celtics Bench w/ Adam Himmelsbach

Adam Himmelsbach covers the Boston Celtics for the Boston Globe. Adam joins the LIVE show to react to the Celtics signing Blake Griffin, what he’s hearing about Joe Mazzulla, and whether the new Celtics head coach needs some more experience help. Twitter: @AdamHimmelsbach

1:54 Breaking: Blake Griffin coming to Boston

7:12 A lot of confidence opinions surrounding Joe Mazzulla

12:14 Adding a big-name head coach seems unlikely

24:00 Live comments responses

