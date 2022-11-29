Blake Griffin Turns Back Clock vs Hornets

BOSTON, MA — After a 140-105 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon talk Celtics at TD Garden.

With Al Horford out of the lineup due to back soreness, Boston turned to veteran Blake Griffin for the start. Griffin showed some great hustle as well as some spurts of the same athleticism that made him an All-Star earlier in his career.

Join The Garden Report’s Manning and Pavon as they discuss Blake Griffin’s performance as well as Griffin’s own thoughts on his role off the court for Boston.

