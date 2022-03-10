Blockbuster QB trades and the state of the Patriots with guest Mike D’Abate

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows. This week she is joined by the host of the Locked on Patriots podcast and writer for SI Patriots Maven, Mike D’Abate, to break down the quarterback trades this week as well as all things Patriots offseason.

03:17 — Tanya and Mike kick things off by breaking down the unprecedented trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, what it means for the AFC West and how it redefines what is possible for an NFL rebuild.

14:48– They quickly touch on the Indianapolis Colts and they’re potential plans for 2022 after successfully offloading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

22:22 — Tanya and Mike dive into what we can expect from Mac Jones in his sophomore season without Josh McDaniels, take a deeper look at the evolving New England Patriots coaching staff and why letting JC Jackson hit the open market could be a major mistake for Bill Belichick.

40:12 — Finally they close things out with their way-too-early predictions for the Patriots record in 2022.

