Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: “I Dont Want to Win with that “Sh*t Head”

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay discuss the “end” of the Kevin Durant trade drama and Chet Holmgren and Danilo Gallinari’s recent injuries.

0:00: Intro
0:59 Bob calls KD a sh*t head + Goodman makes case for Durant to Boston
16:50 Chet Holmgren out for season
23:27 Danilo Gallinari tears meniscus
25:45 Terrence Williams pleads guilty in scheme to defraud NBA’s health plan
30:13 Pat Beverly to the Lakers

