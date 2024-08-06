Bob Ryan Predicts Olympic Basketball Knockouts

Bob Ryan is joined by Jackson Tolliver of CLNS Media to preview the knockout rounds of the Olympics, including how Team USA will perform through the rest of the tournament. Who is their biggest threat? Who will be the MVP? What will Tatum’s role be?

Their conversation shifts to the Celtics, discussing which teams in the NBA pose the biggest threat to a repeat championship. Bob reflects on Celtics teams that have repeated in the past, and compares them to this squad.

0:00 – Olympic Knockouts Overview

2:30 – Concerns About Jamal Murray

4:40 – France’s Size Advantage

6:22 – Importance of Davis

9:21 – LeBron’s Tournament Play

11:32 – Derrick White’s Impact

15:06 – Celtics Threats

16:49 – Rivalry Factor

19:10 – Concerns About Health

21:24 – Championship Confidence Level

23:59 – Scheierman’s Potential Fit

29:36 – Larry Bird’s Work Ethic

31:07 – Tatum’s All-Time Rank

34:03 – White Over Brown

