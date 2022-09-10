Bob Ryan Responds to Backlash From Kevin Durant Comments

Bob & Jeff react to the Donovan Mitchell trade & Danilo Gallinari’s torn ACL. Should Boston pursue Carmelo Anthony now? And, in light of his take on Kevin Durant, Bob responds to his “haters”

0:58: Bob Ryan reacts to the backlash of his Kevin Durant comments from last week’s episode

2:27: Does Bob regret calling Durant a S***head?

6:46: Reactions to the Donovan Mitchell trade

12:50: What does Danilo Gallinari’s injury mean for the Celtics?

15:22: Should Boston sign Carmelo Anthony?

21:32: 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

31:15: Giannis’ injury

Bob Ryan Jeff Goodman Podcast is Powered by AG1! Visit https://athleticgreens.com/HOOPS for FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!