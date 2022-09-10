Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan Responds to Backlash From Kevin Durant Comments

CLNS Media

Bob & Jeff react to the Donovan Mitchell trade & Danilo Gallinari’s torn ACL. Should Boston pursue Carmelo Anthony now? And, in light of his take on Kevin Durant, Bob responds to his “haters”

0:58: Bob Ryan reacts to the backlash of his Kevin Durant comments from last week’s episode
2:27: Does Bob regret calling Durant a S***head?
6:46: Reactions to the Donovan Mitchell trade
12:50: What does Danilo Gallinari’s injury mean for the Celtics?
15:22: Should Boston sign Carmelo Anthony?
21:32: 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
31:15: Giannis’ injury

Bob Ryan Jeff Goodman Podcast is Powered by AG1! Visit https://athleticgreens.com/HOOPS for FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

