Boston Bruins Dominated in 6-4 Loss vs Maple Leafs at TD Garden

BOSTON, MA — Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan recap the Toronto Boston Bruins 6-4 loss vs the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The loss ended Boston’s 4-game win streak as the Maple Leafs held a 6-1 lead at one point dominating the Boston for most of the game.

“We weren’t ready to play,” Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game. “The guys need to be ready to play. It’s a bit of a shock”

The Bruins will look to bounce back as they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

